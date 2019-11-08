shooting

21-year-old charged after shots fired in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a 21-year-old is facing multiple charges after shots were fired inside a Doylestown, Pennsylvania home on Thursday night.

Christopher Dalrymple is charged with discharging a firearm, reckless endangerment and other charges after he fired a gun inside a home on Belmont Square around 4:30 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, several more shots were fired from inside and a two-hour standoff began. Police said Dalrymple was also seen pointing a long gun out of a second floor window.

EMBED More News Videos



"I just pulled up the street and saw all these cops there and I saw a neighbor. He said that he heard three or four shots fired. And then I called another neighbor and he said the guy is holed up in the house and it's surrounded by SWAT," one resident told Action News on Thursday.

Residents were told to shelter in place but the order was lifted a few hurs later.

Mayor Strouse says the man may have been dealing with drug-related issues.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countydoylestown boroughcrimeshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
16-year-old among victims in Philly triple shooting
Deadly double shooting ends in high-speed ATV chase through Philly
3 injured when gunfire erupts at Berks County vigil
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
Bacteria that killed 3 infants traced to hospital equipment
Jurors hear police interrogation tape in Sean Kratz murder trial
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Man arrested after assaults, house fire in Lehigh Township
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
Penn Medicine successfully performs two uterus transplants
More TOP STORIES News