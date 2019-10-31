22 alleged gang members charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses, officials say

Chester, PA (WPVI) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office announced two indictments charging 22 people in Delaware County with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

The indictments announced on Wednesday arose out of a milti-year joint investigation involving the United States Attorney's Office, FBI, DEA, Chester City Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators believe the suspects are members of rival gangs that distributed drugs and defended their respective territories with armed violence operating next to each other in territories occupying the west side of Chester.



The two rival groups are the "3rd Bone" drug trafficking group and the "William Penn" drug trafficking group.

The first indictment includes 70 counts against members of "3rd Bone," documents say.

The indictment charges include one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, 57 counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. 5 counts of unlawful use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug felony, 3 counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, 2 counts of felon in possession of a firearm and aiding and abetting.

Officials also unsealed a 19-count superseding indictment involving alleged members of the rival drug trafficking group "William Penn."
