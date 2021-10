ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Allentown, Pennsylvania have identified a man killed in a triple shooting on Monday night.It happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Lehigh Street.Police say 29-year-old Erik Mondragon was found suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.The other victims, only identified as a woman and a juvenile were hurt, but are expected to be okay.No arrests have been made.