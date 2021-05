ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in the Lehigh Valley are trying to track down a gunman after one person was shot and killed in Allentown.It happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Lehigh Street.Police say 29-year-old Erik Mondragon was found suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest where he died, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.Earlier reports indicated two other people were shot, however, police have not released any further details.No arrests have been made.