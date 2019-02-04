3 juveniles in custody following Delco armed robbery, police chase

3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that leads to crash. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 2, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three juveniles were taken into custody following an armed robbery and a police chase in Delaware County.

Police say it began Saturday night a T-Mobile on MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale.

The suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk.

The three young males led authorities on a chase that involved officers from Philadelphia, Collingdale, Darby Township, and Sharon Hill.

Police say the juveniles were driving a stolen car.

During the pursuit, two officers from Darby Township collided on Lindbergh Boulevard and 80th Street, leaving debris strewn across the road.

Airbags in both police cruisers deployed on impact. Police say the two officers injured refused medical attention.

The chase ended with the three juveniles being placed in handcuffs.

Officers searched the back alleyways near 70th and Greenway in Southwest Philadelphia for the gun used in the robbery.

Collingdale police remained at the T-Mobile store interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance.

