3 men shot, wounded in North Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia and Temple University police are investigating a shooting that wounded three men Saturday in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on North 11th Street near the Temple University campus.


Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the right ankle.

A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg, official say.

The third victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot twice in the right leg.


Officials say all of the victims are currently stable at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimestop the violencegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrests made in the killing of 25-year-old Milan Loncar: Police
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
2 separate shootings leave 3 teens shot: Police
Philadelphia-area and beyond increases security after FBI warning
Brother-sister duo making history with Villanova Basketball
Flyers: Couturier out two weeks, Konecny records hat trick
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Show More
Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinics
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
AccuWeather: Breezy, Clearing Overnight
More TOP STORIES News