3 men shot, wounded in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia and Temple University police are investigating a shooting that wounded three men Saturday in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on North 11th Street near the Temple University campus.Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the right ankle.A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg, official say.The third victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot twice in the right leg.Officials say all of the victims are currently stable at Temple University Hospital.No arrests have been made at this time.