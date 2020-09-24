Three shot in Edgemoor, Delaware

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Wednesday night in Edgemoor, New Castle County.The shots rang out on the 4800 block of Governor Prince Blvd. just before 6 p.m.Police said three victims are all in their late teens to early 20s were shot at that location.We know that none of the injuries were fatal, but police have not provided a condition of the victims.Police have not released any details on a motive or a description of a suspect or suspects.