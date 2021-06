NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Green Street.At least three bullets pierced the front of an SUV.It is not clear if the three victims were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting.The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.The search for the shooter continues.