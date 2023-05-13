Man found shot while with young child in neighborhood of Philadelphia

Police say the shooting was just steps away from the popular cheesesteak shop, Max's Steaks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while he was with a young child in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Germantown Avenue and West Erie Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 32-year-old victim suffering from four gunshot wounds.

Next to the victim was a young child, police say. Fortunately, the child was not injured.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police have no word on a motive or any suspects at this time.