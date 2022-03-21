EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11668997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Corey Davis wins the 'Best Mascot Moment' award for his friendship with the Phanatic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Oscars Week and we're getting swept up in the awards show buzz.The Action News Morning team decided to hand out our own hardware this week for the 3rd Annual Action News Mornings Awards leading up to Hollywood's big night.We're starting with the winner for "Best Hidden Talent."Katherine Scott impressed all of us with her skills on the ice.She shot the puck past Gritty at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of the Flyers home opener last October.And that's not all she can do. She showed off her skating skills. Katherine used to ice skate when she was a little girl.Next, we'd like to give Corey Davis the "Best Mascot Moment."You could sense the fun Corey was having with the Phanatic while reporting on Phillies opening day last April.