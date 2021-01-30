4-alarm fire erupts at boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10155004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Action Cam on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in Ocean City, New Jersey.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A large 4-alarm fire has erupted in Ocean City, New Jersey.The Action Cam showed firefighters battling the flames on the Boardwalk at 10th Street.Viewer video showed heavy flames and black smoke rising over the boardwalk.Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames on the roof of a building. Nearby businesses include The Hamburger Construction Company, Pushpa's Beach Jewelry, k-pop!, Steel's Fudge and Prep's Pizzeria & Dairy Bar.The Ferris wheel from Playland's Castaway Cove was disappearing as the smoke billowed.Fire crews could be heard yelling at passersby, "Folks, you got to stay back!"Action News is working to gather more information as this story develops.