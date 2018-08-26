The suspect, described only as a white male, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the source added. Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities are still working to determine the suspect's identity. Authorities have not yet released an official number of fatalities.
Local hospitals said they received nine injured patients in connection with the shooting: Memorial Hospital received three patients, all of whom are stable. UF Health Jacksonville received an additional six patients; one in serious and five in good condition, all ranging in age from 20 to 35.
Video game company Electronic Arts tweeted that the shooting took place at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition. GLHF Game Bar, a bar in the Jacksonville Landing complex, had posted on its Facebook page that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon. All staff members are safe, the bar's management said.
We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage.— Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018
A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over a game. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.
Videos posted to social media show what sounds like gunfire ringing out as competitors play video games.
Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.
The NFL, which licenses its teams and players to EA for the Madden franchise, said in a statement that it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the shooting: "Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, and the FBI's Jacksonville field office is assisting in the investigation. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.
I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018
Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018
Pres. Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with Gov. Scott.
