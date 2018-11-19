4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home

Police are investigating a gruesome discovery in Southwest Philadelphia, where four people were found dead inside a home.Police were called shortly after noon Monday to a home on the 5100 block of Malcolm Street.In the basement of the home, four people - two men and two women - were found with one gunshot wound to the head.All four were pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities described the victims as follows: 31 year-old black male, 20 year-old black female, unidentified black male approximately 20-30 years-old, and unidentified black female approximately 30-40 years-old.So far, no arrests have been made.-----