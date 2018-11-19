4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home

EMBED </>More Videos

4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home. Watch the report from 6abc.com on November 19, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a gruesome discovery in Southwest Philadelphia, where four people were found dead inside a home.

Police were called shortly after noon Monday to a home on the 5100 block of Malcolm Street.

In the basement of the home, four people - two men and two women - were found with one gunshot wound to the head.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities described the victims as follows: 31 year-old black male, 20 year-old black female, unidentified black male approximately 20-30 years-old, and unidentified black female approximately 30-40 years-old.

So far, no arrests have been made.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootingmurderhomicide investigationSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman murdered inside Pottstown home identified
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
Police: Man attempted to hit officer with his car
Officials: NC teacher killed by Mexican drug trafficker
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Show More
Body found amid search for missing 49ers fan
Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa
Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Cold For Thanksgiving
Pedestrian struck by car while walking on Rt 422 bridge
More News