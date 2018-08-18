4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton

4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 18, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Trenton Police are investigating an incident that led to 4 people being shot and a 7-year-old boy struck by a motorbike.

It occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Union streets.

Police say a fight and a shootout occurred involving suspects on ATVs.

One man and two women were found shot at that location. A second male was found shot in the unit block of Centre Street.

Police say at least one victim is critical.

All were taken to Capital Health System Fuld Division. The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by the ATV. He is expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests.
