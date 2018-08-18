4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton

Trenton Police are investigating an incident that led to 4 people being shot and a 7-year-old boy struck by a motorbike.It occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Union streets.Police say a fight and a shootout occurred involving suspects on ATVs.One man and two women were found shot at that location. A second male was found shot in the unit block of Centre Street.Police say at least one victim is critical.All were taken to Capital Health System Fuld Division. The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by the ATV. He is expected to be okay.So far, no arrests.------