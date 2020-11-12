4-year-old injured, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting

By

Jerry Gooden (left) and Zylah McQueen (right)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old girl was injured and a man was killed during a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of West Somerset Street.

Investigators said Zylah McQueen, 4, was shot once in the arm, but the bullet went through her chest and stomach.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A second victim, her cousin, Jerry Gooden, 32, was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made as they continue their investigation.
