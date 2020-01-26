Traffic

1 dead, several injured in crash on I-476 in Marple Township

MARPLE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash on Route 476 southbound in Marple Township early Sunday.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 476, just south of Exit 5.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.

Route 476 was closed to southbound traffic between exits 3 and 5 for several hours while state police investigated the accident.
