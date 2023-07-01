Travelers flood Philadelphia International Airport, roads to get to 4th of July destinations

The Fourth of July travel rush isn't unexpected, it comes around every year. But this year, even more people are expected to travel according to AAA.

According to AAA, roughly 43.2 million people are driving to their holiday destination.

On Saturday, roughly 47,000 people were expected to travel through Philadelphia International Airport and another 600,000 people are expected through the week.

Joceline Vu says she purposely planned a vacation to Prince Edward Island, Canada, ahead of the holiday.

"We were delayed a little bit, like a two-hour delay. Just a little weather delay and our bags got delayed the first go-round, but they got to our place in a couple of days, so no complaints," said Vu. "We avoided the holiday rush."

The roads are also busy. It was stop-and-go traffic on I-76 Saturday afternoon, especially for those headed to the Jersey shore.

"Traffic has been kind of crazy. Especially when you get closer to the airport," said Samantha Givens from Palm Beach, Florida.

But Givens is ditching her plan to drive by securing a last-minute flight.

"I actually booked my ticket yesterday, so thinking about that was horrible, last minute. Almost a thousand dollars to get back to Florida," said Givens. "I had to get back home, had to go back to work."

Travel is expected to be at a higher volume for the next couple of days.

The next big travel day will be Wednesday, experts say.