5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Tampa, Florida

Police in Florida say five people have been hit by a car at a school bus stop

TAMPA, Fla. --
Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Thursday.

Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a silver Ford Escort was traveling eastbound when the car struck the victims at the bus stop.

Witnesses told officers that the car was driving fast when the incident occurred, but authorities say they are still investigating.

Police say the driver, Brian Darnell West, is in custody and the crash is under investigation.

Children Victims:
Alexandra Torres-Banegas, 6

Allinson Galindo, 6
Perla Galindo, 12
Sandy Quintana, 9
Enrique Antonio Tobias Patino, 6

Adult Victims:
Yanely Jurado, 31

Laura Patino Chavez, 32
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

