.@TampaPD at 16th St & Bougainvillea for a #traffic accident w multiple injuries. Please avoid the area as we investigate — TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 1, 2018

Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Thursday.Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.Investigators say a silver Ford Escort was traveling eastbound when the car struck the victims at the bus stop.Witnesses told officers that the car was driving fast when the incident occurred, but authorities say they are still investigating.Police say the driver, Brian Darnell West, is in custody and the crash is under investigation.Alexandra Torres-Banegas, 6Allinson Galindo, 6Perla Galindo, 12Sandy Quintana, 9Enrique Antonio Tobias Patino, 6Yanely Jurado, 31Laura Patino Chavez, 32-----