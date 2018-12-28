5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane

Police have released surveillance video of five men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.It happened on the night of Friday, December 21.Cameras show the group stop along the 2100 block of Middleton Street then get out and start filming a rap video.You then see one of the men pull out a handgun, as all five look across the street.Police say, minutes later, that man opened fire on the 29-year-old victim in an apparently unprovoked attack.If you have any information on the murder, contact Philadelphia police.------