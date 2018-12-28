5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on December 28, 2018.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Police have released surveillance video of five men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

It happened on the night of Friday, December 21.

Cameras show the group stop along the 2100 block of Middleton Street then get out and start filming a rap video.

You then see one of the men pull out a handgun, as all five look across the street.

Police say, minutes later, that man opened fire on the 29-year-old victim in an apparently unprovoked attack.

If you have any information on the murder, contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video captures rescue of Philly officer after fiery crash
AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Source of mysterious music plaguing riverside towns revealed
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Christmas morning gunfire in NE Philly captured on video
Show More
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
Study: Young women working more, still doing most of the housework
More News