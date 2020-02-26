6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Signature Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Creamed Spinach

The Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Signature Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Creamed Spinach
Ingredients:
1 pc seabass, 7oz
2 cups fresh spinach
1 Tablespoon butter
cup heavy cream
2 Tablespoon whole grain mustard
red pepper, charred, seeded, and peeled
Chef Tip: You can do it on the flame or just buy it in the jar if you want to save time. If you don't like roasted pepper, you can substitute roasted fennel, beets, artichokes, whatever you like
6 mussels, steamed and out of the shell (optional)
Salt and pepper
Chef Tip: Use fresh cracked pepper
Cooking Oil
The Process:
Heat a little bit of oil in a sauté pan
Season the sea bass liberally with salt & pepper
once the pan is hot, add your sea bass
Chef Tip: The pan should be really hot but not so hot that the oil catches fire. The chef says a lot of people think that's fancy but it will just burn the oil.
Cook the fish until it's golden brown on one side
Chef Tip: This will take only about 1 minute
Flip it and finish in oven at 450-degrees
Chef Tip: This will take about 2 minutes. You'll know it's done when you press on the fish and get just a little bit of give. If it feels like jelly inside, it's not done yet.
In another sauté pan, melt butter and add spinach, stirring until wilted.
Add cream and reduce by 1/3rd
Chef Tip: You don't want so much cream that it's soupy but you also need enough to make it creamy
Add mustard and pepper and season with salt & pepper
Toss to coat with cream and heat
Add already steamed mussels if desired
Chef Tip: If adding mussels, hold them until the very end. If you add too soon, they'll get chewy
Chef Tip: Always taste and add more salt if needed
Plate creamed spinach with mussels
Top with sea bass & serve
The Deal: Mention you saw the segment on 6abc and you'll get a free Peanut Butter Crunch Bar with your entrée purchase. Offer good Wednesday, February 26 & Thursday, February 27, 2020
Autograph Brasserie
503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (Eagle Village Shops)
610.964.2588
https://autographbrasserie.com/
https://www.facebook.com/autographbrasserie/

