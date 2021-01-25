6-year-old boy missing from Montgomery County found in New Jersey; 2 men in custody

CHELTENHAM TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in Montgomery County has been found, and two adults are now facing charges.

The child, Isaac Hwang, was found on Monday in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Police say he was discovered with two adults inside the vehicle police had been searching for: a 2021 BMW X5.

Also in that vehicle was the man police believed was with Isaac: 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang.

Another adult male was also in the vehicle, but police are not yet identifying that man. Both are in police custody.

Charges are pending for False Imprisonment, Interference with the Custody of Children, and Concealing the Whereabouts of a Child.

Police are working to reunite Isaac Hwang with his mother.
