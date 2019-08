A 6 year old girl and an adult have minor injuries from this house fire in Haddonfield on Walnut Street. https://t.co/5Ucss8IUqr pic.twitter.com/lu8Dl0mvts — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) August 7, 2019

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a house fire in Haddonfield, Camden County on Wednesday morning.It started around 5:15 a.m. on the unit block of Walnut Street.Fire crews arrived to find flames showing from the single family house.Fire officials said one adult and a 6-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.The fire reached three alarms before crews were able to get it under control.