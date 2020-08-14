Photojournalist Terry Gilmore retiring after 41 years at Action News

Terry is retiring after four decades at 6abc.
TUNE IN!
In the next few minutes we will say THANK YOU to @6abc Photographer Terry Gilmore! This is the end of his last full week at Channel 6 after 41 years!
He is a special person, who brings light, laughter, and positivity to his job every day no matter the circumstances.
Whether it's just dancing because he's happy, or giving us a big hello at 2 a.m., his energy is infectious.
Terry is a proud Vietnam veteran and Philadelphia native who's covered several major stories over the past four decades.
Congrats Terry on your retirement!
Aftermath of Terry's retirement announcement on @6abc. Both phones are blowing up. 😂 41 years! Great run, Terry!