Photojournalist Terry Gilmore retiring after 41 years at Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 41 years, photojournalist Terry Gilmore has not been seen too often by viewers on their televisions as he works behind the scenes, but he represents exactly what Action News is all about.

Terry is retiring after four decades at 6abc.



He is a special person, who brings light, laughter, and positivity to his job every day no matter the circumstances.

Whether it's just dancing because he's happy, or giving us a big hello at 2 a.m., his energy is infectious.

Terry is a proud Vietnam veteran and Philadelphia native who's covered several major stories over the past four decades.

Congrats Terry on your retirement!

