Photojournalist Terry Gilmore retiring after 41 years at Action News

In the next few minutes we will say THANK YOU to @6abc Photographer Terry Gilmore! This is the end of his last full week at Channel 6 after 41 years! I’ll post a clip of the segment as well. #retirement https://t.co/PdnF84BF8n pic.twitter.com/reKGq60Tem — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) August 14, 2020

Aftermath of Terry’s retirement announcement on @6abc. Both phones are blowing up. 😂 41 years! Great run, Terry! pic.twitter.com/hnFtKJpoRc — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) August 14, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 41 years, photojournalist Terry Gilmore has not been seen too often by viewers on their televisions as he works behind the scenes, but he represents exactly what Action News is all about.Terry is retiring after four decades at 6abc.He is a special person, who brings light, laughter, and positivity to his job every day no matter the circumstances.Whether it's just dancing because he's happy, or giving us a big hello at 2 a.m., his energy is infectious.Terry is a proud Vietnam veteran and Philadelphia native who's covered several major stories over the past four decades.Congrats Terry on your retirement!