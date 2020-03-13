2020 Spring into Shape Special

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6009785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a sneak peek at this week's Spring into Shape special.

Rock Climbing is a new sport at the 2020 Summer Olympics, and one local gym can help you feel like you're at the Games.Callowhill Street is now home to the state's biggest indoor climbing gyms where you can practice rock climbing, bouldering and speed climbing with climbs for everyone from beginners to pros.Plus there's a full-service gym so you can get all of your fitness and fun in one massive 40,000 square-foot space.1010 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-444-7625Workout styles depend on your mood and preferences.For our Spring into Shape Special, we rounded up three local group fitness spots that thrive on that collective energy.1401 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19122117 Spring Garden St #21, Philadelphia, PA 19123221 Vine St Suite B, Philadelphia, PA 19106If you're looking for a protein bar to fuel your workouts, there are two options being made right here in Philadelphia.Both are plant-based and designed to give you the energy kick you need to get you through your day. We grab a bite of Gorilla Power and Nosh Bars and meet the men and women behind these satisfying snacks.If you're looking for some ideas to spruce up your workout, but don't want to invest too much money in the process.We rounded up some local spots offering free workout classes that will give you a chance to try something new without the long-term commitment.107 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA 191271616 Walnut St Suite #B01, Philadelphia, PA 1910212 West Willow Grove Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191181521 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102328 N Lewis Rd, Royersford, PA 194681819 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 1910311 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 191072101 South St, Philadelphia, PA 191461428 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125200 Spring Garden St #1A, Philadelphia, PA 191231148 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Get ready to hop to your next workout for some flying fitness!At Pop Fit Studio in Havertown, you can try the Bungee Workout -- a fun way to defy gravity and get moving.See how a room full of exercisers can get a full-body workout while suspended from the ceiling, locked into a harness and attached to actual bungee cords!1305 West Chester Pike, 2nd Floor, Havertown, PA 19083484-456-8533If you're looking for a faster-paced way to play golf? Or maybe a less stuffy atmosphere than the country club?Or maybe a more advanced golfer looking to practice? Well, Swing Oaks provides state-of-the-art technology used by PGA TOUR professionals to simulate a round of golf.You can play more than 80 courses, including legendary locations like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews.1570 Egypt Road, Suite 150, Phoenixville PA 194601858 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020There's a school that has been around for 21 years, but not many people outside of the holistic scene know about it.The Reiki School & Clinic teaches the Japanese healing art of 'Reiki' - a mind/body relaxation technique that some practitioners liken to meditation or yoga.FYI Philly's Alicia Vitarelli went to their new location to give it a try! (pictured: Co-Director & Reiki Instructor Vicki Zaharopolous, with Alicia Vitarelli)934 E. Moyamensing Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-444-6397The Voorhees Animal Orphanage along with renowned intuitive medium, Kym Durham, bring you " An Evening Over the Rainbow Bridge."The term "over the rainbow bridge" is a phrase commonly used to describe a pet that has passed away.Kym, a second generation intuitive, believes pets have messages to share- just like humans do! Join her in this intimate setting, where she'll deliver messages from the other side.Maybe she has one for you?April 16th; 7pm-8:30pmLions Lake Park Hall101 Dutchtown Rd; Voorhees, NJ 08043