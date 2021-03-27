7 people shot in Fishtown; 4 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Fishtown section that left seven people wounded.The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.Police say surveillance video shows a suspect opening fire at a group of people standing on the street.Officials say four of the seven victims are currently listed in critical condition at various hospitals.The other three victims are currently listed in stable condition.Police say the victims range from age seventeen to forty two.A white SUV and a white sedan were both recovered in a parking lot near the scene.Officials say two semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the SUV.The shooting remains under investigation.