7 people shot in Fishtown; 4 in critical condition

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Fishtown section that left seven people wounded.

The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Police say surveillance video shows a suspect opening fire at a group of people standing on the street.

Officials say four of the seven victims are currently listed in critical condition at various hospitals.

The other three victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the victims range from age seventeen to forty two.

A white SUV and a white sedan were both recovered in a parking lot near the scene.

Officials say two semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the SUV.

The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fishtown (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police rescue two women during barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia
Double homicide investigation in Edgewater Park, N.J.
11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle double shooting
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
AccuWeather forecast
Show More
Victim of NE Philly murder was a Ph.D student, former Miss Nigeria
Experts weigh in on kids suffering with mental health during pandemic
International travel, events begin to pick up in Philadelphia
Havertown, Pa. couple donates $1,400 stimulus checks
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, NJ reopens Saturday
More TOP STORIES News