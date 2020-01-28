Suspect stole $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Allen Iverson: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing half a million dollars' worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson, Action News has learned.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sofitel Hotel located on S. 17th Street in Center City.

Sources confirm the suspect removed approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry from Iverson's backpack before getting away. Iverson was not present at the time of the theft.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old black man, standing 6' with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
