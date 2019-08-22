80 arrested in largest money laundering case in U.S. history, FBI says

The FBI says it has busted one of the largest fraud and money laundering cases in U.S. history.Eighty people are accused of stealing millions of dollars from businesses and unsuspecting individuals.Thursday, investigators unsealed the indictment after a nearly three-year-long investigation into thefts totaling $10 million.In some cases, the suspects are accused of orchestrating romance schemes and convincing them to send money.The victims in one case thought they were communicating with U.S. servicemen stationed overseas, when in fact they were emailing with con men.Investigators say the scammers also targeted businesses.Many of the suspects are Nigerian nationals and could face extradition.Despite the arrests, it's unlikely the suspects will get their money back.