9 horses killed in fiery crash on New Jersey Turnpike

EAST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A trailer carrying 10 horses crashed into a median and burst into flames Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Windsor.According to authorities, the crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 68.8.The trailer was carrying 10 horses. Nine of the horses were killed in the fiery crash.The horse that survived was treated at the scene by an animal control unit. The horse is expected to recover.The trailer was coming from Florida, authorities said.