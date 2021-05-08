car accident

Girl, 12, killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 12, killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

The crash happened Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. at Exit 9 near Route 420.

One car flipped over, causing the lane closures, officials say.

Authorities confirm 27-year-old Cynthia Rodriguez of Woodlyn, Pa., lost control of her vehicle. Both she and the 12-year-old were ejected.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The lanes were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear debris.

Four other children, ages 2-months, 6, 9, 10, and a 34-year-old woman, are also being treated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tinicum township (delaware county)car crashcar accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
Officials: Woman, 58, critically injured after police involved crash
Officials identify 2 people killed in NJ car crash
2 women hospitalized following head-on collision
Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support after car accident
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News