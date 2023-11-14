Kelce brothers duet for 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' album set to be released

Listeners can stream the first two singles from "A Philly Special Christmas Special" on Apple Music and Spotify.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently asked his brother, Travis, to do a duet with him for the highly-anticipated Eagles Christmas album.

"Yo Trav, we're recording the Christmas album, and the guys have the idea that you can hop on," he said to Travis other the phone.

That song is being released on Wednesday, but which holiday classic the pair will rendition is a mystery.

You can also purchase the complete album on vinyl.

This is the Eagles' second year releasing a holiday album, and already the team is shining on the tracks.

Grammy Award-winning singer and Philadelphia-born star Patti LaBelle was featured on a song with offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

Mailata and LeBelle's cover of the holiday classic "This Christmas" is the second single of the 10-song project.