Multiple suspects sought after Bucks County park destroyed by reckless driving

Police said at least five people were in two Audis ranging in age from late teens to early 20s.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Falls Township police are searching for the suspects who left their mark at Quaker Penn Park in Morrisville, Bucks County last month.

Surveillance video shows two vehicles driving across the field and doing donuts on the grass while another person takes photos around 10:45 p.m. on April 24.

"(They're) driving at a high rate of speed," said Falls Township Police Officer Daniel Matkowski. "Tore up a bunch of the grass, drove around other parts of the park, and caused damage."

Matkowski said the destruction will cost thousands of dollars.

"It caused a disturbance in the community," said Matkowski. "Obviously, people come here to bring their kids. It causes damage. It costs the citizens' taxpayer dollars at the end of the day."

Matkowski said at least five people were in two Audis ranging in age from late teens to early 20s.

One vehicle has a 'Barney' sticker on the front windshield.

"We enjoy coming here," said Elizabeth Christner from Levittown. "Hearing about the donuts and everything, I was pretty surprised somebody would do that."

"It's just senseless really," said Beau Kennedy from Fallsington. "It really is senseless."

This isn't the first time a driver destroyed the area.

Back in January, Matkowski said the owner of a Dodge pick-up was charged and fined $4,800.

Now, families have some concerns about the future of the park.

"They leave this park open to the public even if you don't have a membership, so doing that, it's just going to make more rules and everything," said Christner. "It's kind of upsetting."

"Everybody suffers," said Kennedy. "Next thing you know, they'll put a gate up there."

Visitors said that reckless driving is also extremely dangerous and not worth the seconds of fun.

"It's going to be one of those jokes gone bad," said Kennedy. "They're going to be facing penalties and fines and it's going to be something they're going to regret."

Police said if the damage is over $5,000, those responsible could face a felony charge.

If you have any information about this incident or those involved, contact police.