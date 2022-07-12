emmys

Philadelphia's Quinta Brunson makes history with multiple 'Abbott Elementary' Emmy nominations

Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman to receive comedy nominations in the acting, writing and series categories.
PHILADELPHIA -- ABC's crowd-pleasing and acclaimed " Abbott Elementary" made a splashy debut in its first year, earning seven Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including a best comedy nod and a lead acting bid for its creator, Quinta Brunson.

The hilarious mockumentary became ABC's first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere, and it nabbed seven nominations.

"Abbott Elementary" follows a documentary crew while they film the lives of teachers and students at a struggling, underfunded Philadelphia school.

It earned nominations for outstanding comedy series, comedy writing, casting and acting for Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The show was created and written by comedian Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine Teagues and also earned an Emmy acting nod.

Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, is the first Black woman to receive comedy nominations in the acting, writing and series categories.

She previously appeared in "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "Big Mouth," and is currently working on the script for the second season of "Abbott Elementary.

"Abbott Elementary" airs on ABC and Hulu.

"Succession" received the most Emmy nominations at 25 and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" nabbed 17 bids.

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
