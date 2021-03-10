At least 4 injured after bus crashes on Atlantic City Expressway in Gloucester County

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least four people suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the eastbound lane of the Expressway near the split to the Black Horse Pike in Washington Township.

Police say the bus driver hit a guard rail. No other vehicles were involved.

New Jersey State Police say there were 15 people on the charter bus at the time of the accident. No serious injuries were reported.

Action News has learned there were a number of Coast Guard recruits on the bus who were being transported to Cape May for training.

Drivers heading east on the Expressway should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
