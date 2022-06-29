6abc

Action News photographer honored by city of Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED <>More Videos

Action News photographer honored by city of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News is saying farewell to one of our own.

Robert Freeman, a photojournalist here at 6abc, is retiring after 43 years!

His last day is on Thursday, but on Wednesday he got a pretty big surprise.

During a news conference, the mayor of Wilmington, Delaware officially proclaimed Thursday as 'Robert Freeman Day.'

"We're going to declare tomorrow, your last day working, as Robert Freeman day in the city of Wilmington," said Mayor Mike Purzycki.

This is a very well-deserved honor, as Freeman walked into work every day with a smile and pride.

From everyone here at Action News: a big congratulations on your retirement, Robert!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmington6abc
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC
AccuWeather: Mainly Clear Overnight
Links and resources mentioned on Action News
Longtime Action News Executive Producer Rick Williams passes away
Action News honors longtime assignment editor Eric Hughes
TOP STORIES
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Delaware Co. identified
Family members identify woman killed after man fires into bar
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
Trump WH attorney disputes Hutchinson testimony about handwritten note
Philly man brutally beaten, robbed by group of teens: Police
James Harden declines option with Philadelphia 76ers, becomes free ...
Colorado man gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park: police
Show More
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
AccuWeather: Mainly Clear Overnight
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
More TOP STORIES News