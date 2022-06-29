Action News photographer honored by city of Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News is saying farewell to one of our own.Robert Freeman, a photojournalist here at 6abc, is retiring after 43 years!His last day is on Thursday, but on Wednesday he got a pretty big surprise.During a news conference, the mayor of Wilmington, Delaware officially proclaimed Thursday as 'Robert Freeman Day.'"We're going to declare tomorrow, your last day working, as Robert Freeman day in the city of Wilmington," said Mayor Mike Purzycki.This is a very well-deserved honor, as Freeman walked into work every day with a smile and pride.From everyone here at Action News: a big congratulations on your retirement, Robert!