Top Date Sports in Philadelphia: Philly opera restaurant, comedy club make the list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you feel like you've exhausted all of your options for a fun night out? Have no fear, I've found some of the best date spots so you can break the ice and end up having the time of your life.is quintessential South Philadelphia. The old-school Italian restaurant has been the setting for the filming of a "Rocky" movie, countless romantic dinner dates and live opera music.Every single person on staff from the busboy to the servers to the hostess greeting you at the door is a professionally trained opera singer and they do performances every 20 minutes!The talent on staff isn't the only thing to clap your hands for...the food is amazing! They have all of the classics, like burrata with garlic toast and roasted peppers for an appetizer, which is perfect for munching on in between sips of an aperol spritz.Personally, I would spring for an order of the crab ravioli and shrimp with a champagne saffron cream sauce - it's heavenly.You will have to go easy on the veal saltimbocca with creamy mushroom risotto if you want to save room for their panna cotta topped with strawberries and whipped cream. You should wash that down with an espresso martini, it's a secret recipe worth trying!on 20th and Sansom is the place to go to loosen up with some laughs.This 250-person club has hosted some of comedy's biggest acts like Rosie O'Donnell and Bill Burr to name a few, and it won't set you back much on cash.Tickets to a show can run anywhere from $25-$30 each!They gave me a blueberry lemonade and a blood orange old-fashioned. I snacked on some hummus, veggies, chips and guacamole, and made myself comfortable with the chicken panini, pressed with avocado, provolone, and sweet honey mustard sauce.