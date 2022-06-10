dating

Top Date Sports in Philadelphia: Philly opera restaurant, comedy club make the list

Jessica visits Victor's Cafe and Helium Comedy Club.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Best Date Spots: Philly opera restaurant, comedy club

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you feel like you've exhausted all of your options for a fun night out? Have no fear, I've found some of the best date spots so you can break the ice and end up having the time of your life.

Victor's Cafe is quintessential South Philadelphia. The old-school Italian restaurant has been the setting for the filming of a "Rocky" movie, countless romantic dinner dates and live opera music.

Every single person on staff from the busboy to the servers to the hostess greeting you at the door is a professionally trained opera singer and they do performances every 20 minutes!

The talent on staff isn't the only thing to clap your hands for...the food is amazing! They have all of the classics, like burrata with garlic toast and roasted peppers for an appetizer, which is perfect for munching on in between sips of an aperol spritz.

Personally, I would spring for an order of the crab ravioli and shrimp with a champagne saffron cream sauce - it's heavenly.

You will have to go easy on the veal saltimbocca with creamy mushroom risotto if you want to save room for their panna cotta topped with strawberries and whipped cream. You should wash that down with an espresso martini, it's a secret recipe worth trying!

Helium Comedy Club on 20th and Sansom is the place to go to loosen up with some laughs.

This 250-person club has hosted some of comedy's biggest acts like Rosie O'Donnell and Bill Burr to name a few, and it won't set you back much on cash.

Tickets to a show can run anywhere from $25-$30 each!

They gave me a blueberry lemonade and a blood orange old-fashioned. I snacked on some hummus, veggies, chips and guacamole, and made myself comfortable with the chicken panini, pressed with avocado, provolone, and sweet honey mustard sauce.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiadatingtop 6comedyrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATING
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love
'Bachelorette' Michelle Young is 'all in' on journey to find love
Man's subway speed-dating booth to become TV show
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
Officials ID 2 men charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
'Tragic accident': 39-year-old struck and killed in West Kensington
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
Republican Pa. Congressman Fitzpatrick votes in favor of gun reform
MOVE bombing independent report: Unclear why employee defied order
Proposed bill would change Philly curfew for all minors 16 and older
Show More
Amid complaints, Pa. lawmakers move to restrict fireworks
Harper, Phils win 7th in a row, hand Brews 6th straight loss
Radnor police swear in second-grader as chief for the day
New COVID-19 testing site opening in Delco
Computer glitch causes double charges at ShopRite locations
More TOP STORIES News