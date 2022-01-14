Top self-care spots in Philadelphia includes IV therapy lounge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's never a bad idea to do something nice for someone, but what if that someone is you?Here are some of the best places for you to work it out, unwind, and take care of yourself... just because you deserve it.in Northern Liberties is a full-service health spa that offers everything from full-body massages to microdermabrasion to cupping.They gave me a moisturizing facial treatment. (I'm also someone who's not very good at taking care of my skin, so let's just say I didn't realize how much I needed this!) During the winter months, my skin can get super dry, but the transformation to a hydrated face was undeniable.I walked right across the street to check out. Here, they provide full-body, high-intensity boxing workouts from beginners to the pros. I crashed a kids' class, and some of those tykes were tougher than me. Maleek himself showed me some moves that got my heartbeat up.If you're not feeling your best...maybe you're tired, dehydrated or just in need of a pick-me-up...in Center City will fix you right up! It's an IV Lounge that provides intravenous therapy.It's administered by licensed critical care nurses so you're in great hands. You can pick the package that suits your needs and add any extra vitamins that you want your body to absorb. I tried what they call the "jet lag bag". They'll even give you snacks, hot tea, and a comfy blanket, all you need to do is sit there!