Active shooter incident reported in Salem, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Active shooter incident reported in Salem, New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 23, 2019.

SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are responding to an active shooter incident in Salem, New Jersey.

A post on the Facebook page for Salem County government asked the public to avoid the area of the county offices.

"Please do not come in this surrounding area as currently there is an active shooter incident taking place," the post reads.

No further details were immediately available, including the exact location of the incident or where the shooter is right now.

Some 10 to 12 people could be seen coming out of the courthouse under police escort. They were in a single line and holding hands.

An Action News crew at Grant and Griffith street could see a heavy police presence in the area.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsshootingactive shooterSalem
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Trump plans to deliver State of Union next week
3 injured in West Oak Lane fire
South Philly emergency market sees long line of federal workers
Former PennDOT official pleads guilty to taking bribes
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life for rape, kidnapping, and child molestation
Show More
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in NC
City asks residents to help stop 'short dumping'
Dashcam video captures scary moment for Wisconsin officer
Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in new film
Penn State center for research on fraternities, sororities planned
More News