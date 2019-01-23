Active shooter incident reported in Salem, New Jersey

Police are responding to an active shooter incident in Salem, New Jersey.A post on the Facebook page for Salem County government asked the public to avoid the area of the county offices."Please do not come in this surrounding area as currently there is an active shooter incident taking place," the post reads.No further details were immediately available, including the exact location of the incident or where the shooter is right now.Some 10 to 12 people could be seen coming out of the courthouse under police escort. They were in a single line and holding hands.An Action News crew at Grant and Griffith street could see a heavy police presence in the area.------