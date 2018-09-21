Added police presence at Conestoga High School after threat

BERWYN, Pa. (WPVI) --Parents and students can expect to see an added police presence at Conestoga High School on Friday following a threat, officials say.
The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District says police were alerted concerning a text message indicated that a student planned to bring a weapon to school.
The student has been identified.
Officials say school will open on time, but with the larger police presence.
A note on the district's website read:
"This morning, Friday, September 21, Conestoga High School and the Tredyffrin police were alerted to a concerning text exchange between students which referenced bringing a weapon to school. The police promptly investigated and identified the students exchanging the message. The police have determined there is no active threat to the school. They have recommended opening on time and will provide an added police presence as school opens today. The police and the school will take appropriate action with these students. All T/E schools will open at the regular time and we will send an email with additional information to the community later today."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps