Emotional support alligator 'Wally' was stolen during GA trip, released into swamp, owner says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wally, the emotional support alligator, has been released into a swamp, according to his owner.

On social media, Wally's owner Joie Henney said the alligator was taken while they were on vacation in Brunswick, Georgia.

Wally was then left in someone's yard to scare them. A trapper was then called and captured Wally.

The emotional support animal was then released into a swamp, with roughly 20 other alligators.

The trapper told Henney the odds of finding Wally are slim to none.

Still, Henney is trying to get more details so they can search the area.

Henney said he waited to file a police report because he didn't have the proper permit for Wally during their visit down south.

Action News has previously reported on Wally after he was nominated for "America's Favorite Pet" last year.

An unfortunate misunderstanding two months later prevented Wally from entering a Phillies game last season.