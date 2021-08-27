afghanistan

New Jersey, Pennsylvania lawmakers weighing on deadly Kabul airport attack

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local lawmakers weighing on deadly Kabul airport attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation said the attacks would not stop the United States from evacuating Americans and others, and flights out were continuing. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said there was a large amount of security at the airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in. About 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield, McKenzie said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

SEE ALSO: 60 Afghans, 13 US service members killed in Kabul airport attacks; Biden says attackers 'will pay'
EMBED More News Videos

President Biden had stern, harsh words for ISIS K following attacks at Kabul airport that killed at least 12 US troops and at least 60 Afghans.



Some experts say it'll likely get worse.

"No guarantee there aren't going to be more people killed. No guarantee we won't lose more soldiers," said Jack Tomarchio, the former deputy undersecretary of Homeland Security.

He says it's unlikely that all remaining Americans will make it out of the country before the deadline, and operations to get them will continue past August 31.

"The CIA, they have been making extractions already. Very dangerous. They're going out into the backcountry, getting Afghans that can't get to Kabul, getting Americans in other cities," said Tomarchio.

"I'm not critical of the administration here. These are hard operations. If you see one up close in person, I understand what they're going through," Tomarchio added.

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey's second district is critical.

"The reality is we didn't have a real exit strategy. The reality is a group of cadets could have done a better exit strategy than this was," he says.

He also says US forces shouldn't be relying on the Taliban for assistance while we remain.

"We're relying on people to secure the perimeter whom we don't trust, whom we shouldn't trust. We know they're murderers," said Van Drew.

Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania's second district says Biden did what four other presidents wouldn't do before him.

"If there was an easier way to get out of Afghanistan one of his predecessors would have done it," he says.

Boyle says the intelligence community was trying to get Americans out before the chaos.

"The State Department points out that 19 different occasions they attempted to contact American citizens they know in the country to invite them to leave, and then with greater urgency over the last several months," he said.

U.S. officials initially said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. Another service member died hours later. Eighteen service members were wounded and officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded in the Thursday attack, an Afghan official said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaafghanistan waru.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN
Philadelphia airport will soon be welcoming Afghan refugees
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US service members
What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State after Kabul attack
Resettled Afghan refugee says transition isn't easy
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia airport will soon be welcoming Afghan refugees
Bucks County school board votes to pause diversity program
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Man found dead outside elementary school after rock assault
COVID-19 survivor goes home after being in medically induced coma
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
Police investigate stolen van that belongs to nonprofit in Roxborough
Show More
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State after Kabul attack
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins out for season with abdomen tear
Philly schools make last minute COVID safety preps before August 31
'Flag Day': A chat with father-daughter duo Sean & Dylan Penn
More TOP STORIES News