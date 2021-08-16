'It's stunning': Local reaction to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Taliban takes over control of Afghanistan, those with ties to the country in Philadelphia are watching from afar, and many are left feeling helpless.Syed Parast prepares for the day at Flame Kabob in Bensalem, Pennsylvania by preparing food before the lunch rush. But his mind is in Afghanistan."The Afghan people have been left alone by the entire world to the Taliban and we pray for the best," said Parast.Parast came to the U.S. when he was 15 years old and raised his children here.He still has extended family in Kabul and says they're now in hiding."They just stay indoors. Stay home for right now. All the shops are closed and no one has work," said Parast.Rutgers University political science associate professor Wojtek Wolfe calls this one of the costliest nation-building failures in modern times, something his students will study in class this fall."If we don't get these people out it's going to be very difficult to win the hearts and minds the next time, and I think this has broader consequences for U.S. nation-building efforts in the future," said Wolfe.Wolfe also said Rutgers Camden campus has a substantial veteran population, and he plans to have conversations with those who served."We have one of the largest veteran populations in Rutgers Camden and I think it's going to be important to separate the veteran experience - their tactical and their social experience of what they went through and how they served versus broader policy that was short-sighted," said Wolfe.Army veteran Hugo Lentze, now with the Travis Manion Foundation in Bucks County, served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, helping to train the Afghan national police."In hot spots like Afghanistan, the United States needs to maintain some kind of presence," Lentze said of the withdrawal. "I don't think we can police the world, but we do need to maintain a presence to understand what's going on on the ground."Lentze also encouraged veterans who are struggling with the developments to talk to other veterans.He said it's been difficult for him to watch personally."It's stunning and disappointing and scary and I feel bad that we've kind of let the Afghans down. There are interpreters that I worked with, I don't know what's going on with them," Lentze said.Monday afternoon President Joe Biden said there would've been no "good time" to withdraw, standing by his decision. About 6,000 U.S. troops have been authorized to deploy to help evacuate U.S. citizens and allies.