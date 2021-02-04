African American Children's Book Fair goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The African American Children's Book Fair is celebrating its 29th year promoting children's books written by Black authors.
Amid the pandemic, they've shifted the event online to keep people safe, all while keeping the tradition strong.
For almost three decades, Philadelphia has played host to the storied celebration that shines a spotlight on Black authors and young readers.
Organizers say it's continued for so long because there's a need.
"It's very difficult to find a wide selection of African American children's books, even in a large city like Philadelphia," says founder Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati. "I think the book fair is important because people are talking about social justice and they're interested in raising their children to be, the expression is 'woke.' The Book Fair is an opportunity for people to come and see what the African American community has done in this country."
The yearly turnout typically brings more than 4,000 attendees in a single day.
Organizers hope you will do the same this year, online.
It's not just a chance to inspire and educate in the pages of the books but through the authors and their journeys.
The fair is being held on February 6.
Organizers hope the one bright spot is that by taking it online, the event will attract people from all over the world who can participate from home.
Click here for details.
