A New Jersey sheriff's deputy is facing child sex charges in Pennsylvania.Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Padilla of Eatontown is awaiting extradition to Northampton County.The Middlesex County sheriff's deputy is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old last year, and then posting video of the act online.Pennsylvania State Police received a tip and then arrested Padilla as part of an undercover sting where an agent posed as a 14-year-old girl.Padilla is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, obscene materials and other sexual performances, sexual abuse of children - manufacturing, disseminating and possessing child pornography, and related charges.Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking anyone with additional information about this case or about Padilla to contact the Child Predator Section hotline at 1-800-385-1044.-----