Society

Delaware high school picks up tab for senior send-off event

By
EMBED <>More Videos

High school picks up tab for senior send-off event

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This past year has been like no other for students.

That's why one high school in Delaware is pulling out all the stops to make sure the prom goes off without a hitch.

A.I. Dupont High School in Wilmington first spent the day making sure students are healthy and able to attend Friday night's festivities. They hosted free COVID-19 testing in the auditorium.

It's not a traditional prom, rather a send-off dinner.

Seniors say they're thrilled to have an in-person event to cap off what has been an unprecedented and uncertain year.

"I can't wait to be with all my friends, crack jokes all night and make some memories to last lifetime," says Nick Wacksman, a senior at the school.

The school is also paying for the entire event.

Principal Kevin Palladinetti says this year has been stressful and also financially difficult.

He didn't want this dinner to be one more thing they couldn't participate in, so the school is picking up the whole tab.

"It's a little tip of the cap to the students for all that they've gone through since last March," Palladinetti says. "The seniors didn't really have much of a senior year and we just felt like we owed it to them to do something like this. We're happy to do it. We diverted a little funding and we covered the dinner."

The school says with mostly remote learning, spending was down this year. They're hosting the event at DuPont Country Club on Friday for students who attend the school.

Students need a negative COVID test to attend. So far 100 seniors have signed up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmingtonschoolpromcommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News