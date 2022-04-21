product recalls

Best Buy air fryers recalled after more than 100 catch fire, melt or burn someone

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- Best Buy is recalling more than 600,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens over concerns they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall comes after Best Buy received more than 100 reports in North America of the products catching fire or melting. Two people, including a child, were injured.

The CPSC said the air fryer recall involves Insignia model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 sold at Best Buy.

The brand name Insignia is on the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand Insignia and the model number.

The CSPC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of store credit.

Consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
