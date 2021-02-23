Community & Events

Bensalem company donates hundreds of clear safety barriers to local schools

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While many students are still learning virtually, the CDC is recommending kids get back in the classroom as long as the necessary safety measures are in place.

However, implementing those safety measures can be pricey.

To help, one local distribution and manufacturing company in Bucks County is offering its services to offset those costs.

Airline Hydraulics Corporation, based out of Bensalem, has donated more than $100,000 worth of clear safety barriers to various local schools including the Philadelphia School District.

While this was not a central part of the company's business before the pandemic, CEO Mark Steffens says he saw an opportunity to help schools re-open and keep his employees working during a devastating economic downturn.

"We started hearing our stories from some of our employees about the fact they are juggling all these balls and they don't remember algebra and don't know how to do this and that. And we just said we've got to do something. We've got to help people somehow. And so we keep the teachers safe and we keep the kids safe and that one plus one equals three," said Steffens.

So far, more than 500 barriers have been donated to various institutions.

Steffens says they all collectively became better employees and better people through this experience.
