WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam in Katmai National Park & Preserve

ALASKA -- The brown bears of Katmai's National Park & Preserve in remote Alaska have picked up quite the Internet fam over the years.A live webcam has been following their fishing expeditions as they beef up for a winter of hibernation to come.Brooks Falls in the remote area of Alaska's southern peninsula provides the perfect natural roadblock for the hungry bears to wait for a juicy meal -- migrations of fresh, 4,500-calorie sockeye salmon that are making the journey upstream to lay their eggs.