Phillies' Wheeler, Realmuto headed to MLB All-Star Game

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies may be struggling, but they do have two shining stars in the form of MLB All-Stars.

Pitcher Zack Wheeler and catcher J.T. Realmuto are headed to the Mid-Summer Classic.



This will be Realmuto's third appearance in four years; it's a first for Wheeler.

Wheeler has the most strike outs and most innings pitched in baseball. He has also thrown the most 7-inning scoreless games this season with a 2.05 ERA.

Wheeler is having by far his best season in the majors.



"It's something that you kind of always work for," Wheeler said last week. "I've always had iffy first halves, so to get out on a good foot and just keep it rolling, it feels pretty good."

"To me, there's no question that he's an All-Star pitcher this year," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of Wheeler. "You look at the innings that he's logged and how deep he's gotten into games for us and he saves our bullpen. He's been one of the best pitchers in the game."

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 13 in Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
