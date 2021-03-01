The 3 sisters behind Allen's on First, Coatesville's staple for soul food and now pizza

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allen's on First has been serving Coatesville diners for more than 40 years.Dionna, Scarlett and Charrisse Allen are the third-generation owners dishing out food in the same Chester County storefront. The three sisters all have full-time jobs and run the restaurant after they are done work.A selection of soul food has been the signature collection on the menu for years.The recipes started with the Allen's grandmother and have been tweaked through the years. Dionna is the primary chef creating her own take on classics like fried fish, chicken wings, chitlins, greens, potato salad and mac and cheese. The soul food menu is only available Friday and Saturday.In December they added pizza to the menu. Scarlett and Charrisse took on the task of mastering the recipe. The new addition has allowed them to open the restaurant seven days a week. They are open for take-out and delivery-only.374 South 1st Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320The soul food staple has expanded the menu with pizza and new hours to continue dishing out great eats to the community it has served for more than 40 years.