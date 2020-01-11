package theft

Caught on camera: Amazon driver accused of stealing packages he just delivered

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after a contracted Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera apparently stealing packages he was delivering.

Will Brown, of Philadelphia's Germantown section, was able to catch the driver on video.

At first, Amazon did not believe Brown.

"They didn't believe me at first. They were like how do you know it was our driver," Brown said.

In the video, the delivery driver clearly walks the packages up to his side door and puts the packages down.

The man even sent to send a delivery confirmation and picture proof to Brown's Amazon account.

But when Brown got home and the delivery wasn't there, he checked the tape.

"He took the package and ran down the street with it which I thought was weird. Why do you need to run?" Brown said.

Brown is now calling on authorities to arrest the thief.

"I'm sure if you went to his house it would be full of like, 'I now have $9,000 of stuff that I supposedly delivered but didn't,'" Brown said.

He says it has nothing to do with what was taken.

"It was a $172 order, but it's the fact you can't even get stuff delivered to your house without it getting stolen by the people who are supposed to be delivering it," Brown said.

Police said they are actively investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftcrimeamazonpackage theft
PACKAGE THEFT
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Police arrest woman caught on camera stealing packages
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Porch pirate poses as Amazon employee to steal packages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Wawa debuts new store format in Center City
Students, school community remember William Penn student killed in crash
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Whitemarsh Township police arrest man for 71 car break-ins
Man charged with bringing weapons to NJ Coast Guard site
Mother of 3 found dead inside Mayfair home
Show More
AccuWeather: Record highs possible this weekend
Man killed during Frankford standoff verbally threatened officers before shooting
Even in winter, Lyme ticks can be a threat
Protesters arrested for trespassing at Philadelphia refinery
Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption
More TOP STORIES News