Caught on camera: Amazon driver accused of stealing packages he just delivered

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after a contracted Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera apparently stealing packages he was delivering.Will Brown, of Philadelphia's Germantown section, was able to catch the driver on video.At first, Amazon did not believe Brown."They didn't believe me at first. They were like how do you know it was our driver," Brown said.In the video, the delivery driver clearly walks the packages up to his side door and puts the packages down.The man even sent to send a delivery confirmation and picture proof to Brown's Amazon account.But when Brown got home and the delivery wasn't there, he checked the tape."He took the package and ran down the street with it which I thought was weird. Why do you need to run?" Brown said.Brown is now calling on authorities to arrest the thief."I'm sure if you went to his house it would be full of like, 'I now have $9,000 of stuff that I supposedly delivered but didn't,'" Brown said.He says it has nothing to do with what was taken."It was a $172 order, but it's the fact you can't even get stuff delivered to your house without it getting stolen by the people who are supposed to be delivering it," Brown said.Police said they are actively investigating.